"There are risks and costs to a program of action. But they are far less than the long-range risks and costs of comfortable inaction."

- John F. Kennedy



Balancing thought and action will always be a challenge for many people. How much time should you spend thinking vs. doing?

With respect to goals, projects, and other to-do items, it's easy to get stuck too long in the thinking and planning phase. Many people get excited about a lot of ideas. But unfortunately they easily begin pushing them further back on their to-do lists, if not completely disregarding them as being unfeasible or unreaslistic.

When you value "the thinking mindset" more than "the doing mindset" you will eventually end up with a note app or notebook full of dozens or even hundreds of ideas and plans. A greater percentage of them will never be done. And you will most likely not think about a lot of them again. Some are maybe 5–10% complete, and a few maybe at least 50% done. It can quickly turn into inaction habit.



More from Thomas Oppong:

How to be 1% better every day (the Kaizen approach to self-improvement)

The first 90 minutes rule to peak performance

No one succeeds alone

Results come to those who act while others are discovering the "right" ways to generate results.

It's what you DO that defines you.