The real estate agents selling $6 million NYC apartments via Snapchat

When New Yorker Dolly Meckler was visiting a friend's swanky apartment, she was so impressed with it she decided to film and broadcast it to her followers on Snapchat. She was surprised to be inundated with direct messages asking who the real estate broker was and how they could rent similar properties.

So she and friend Michael Hoffman set about starting the Snaplistings account, where four real estate agents show followers inside apartments for sale or rent across the city. Those looking to rent can send agents messages arranging viewings or challenge them to find apartments to suit their budget, location and size needs.

"We both have friends who lost apartments in minutes just because their applications came in two minutes after somebody else's," Meckler told CNBC.com's James Wright. "So the beauty of Snaplistings is that you can DM agents in real time saying 'I want to come and see this place, where are you? I will come and meet you'."