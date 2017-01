A measure of equity volatility is below historical norms, indicating investors may be getting too complacent about the Donald Trump rally.

If volatility does pick up, certain exchange-traded funds can still rise in that difficult environment, history shows.



The CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, is a key measure of market expectations of near-term volatility conveyed by S&P 500 stock index option prices. It's sometimes called the "fear gauge."