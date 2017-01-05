Traders betting these four stocks will beat Wall Street's earnings expectations next week

The start of the earnings season next week could present an investment opportunity for traders nimble enough to bet on the companies that top Wall Street's expectations.



At present, analysts predict fourth quarter earnings for the S&P 500 index increased by 6.1 percent from the same period a year ago, while revenue figures are expected to rise by 4.4 percent, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Though there are many companies that investors expect to generate much stronger growth than expected.

CNBC PRO used crowd-sourced earnings platform Estimize to find the companies that investors and traders believe will top Wall Street's expectations next week. We then focused on the names with a strong track record of topping analysts' consensus.