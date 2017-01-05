Trump picks ex-Sen. Dan Coats as director of national intelligence

President-elect Donald Trump has picked on Thursday former United States Senator Dan Coats as his director of national intelligence.



Coats, a Republican, served as a senator from Indiana from 1989 to 1999, and again from 2011 to 2017.

The announcement comes as the president-elect has criticized American intelligence agencies.

Trump has expressed doubts about Russia's involvement in the U.S. presidential election. He played down the ramifications of any Russian interference and said, it's "time for the country to move on to bigger and better things."



