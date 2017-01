The biggest contributor to the reversal was the Delaware Basin, a portion of the larger Permian Basin located in Texas and New Mexico. The Delaware generated $18 billion in M&A activity amid a land rush that saw drillers pay dearly for acreage that yields oil at relatively low costs.

Another section of the Permian, the Midland Basin, attracted $9.1 billion in deal-making. Much of the Midland's top acreage got purchased in 2014.

The Permian's low break-even costs are prized with crude prices still stuck in the $50 to $60 per barrel range, half of what the commodity fetched through 2014.

Still, M&A picked up across the U.S. oil patch once buyers were confident that prices had bottomed at $26 a barrel in February. With prices getting support from OPEC's planned crude production cuts, more parts of the U.S. oil patch will be on buyers' radar.