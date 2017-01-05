Reports that Kim Kardashian West is adding a panic room to her $20 million Bel Air mansion, capable of withstanding fire and a 7.0 earthquake, is hardly surprising, given the trauma she claims to have sustained after she was robbed at gunpoint in a private Paris residence in October. Yet the reality star's $100,000-plus safe haven is not so unique. Over the past couple of years, these luxury bunkers have become commonplace for top execs, celebrities, foreign royals and others hoping to protect themselves from both natural disaster and an attacker.

Specialty rooms are not only for the wealthy, however. Today home builders are receiving requests to build everything from wine cellars, billiard rooms and home theaters to shrines and fitness rooms. According to Nikki James, a manager with the design studio at Ashton Woods, a personalization-oriented luxury home builder, one of the most popular add-ons is a mother-in-law suite that can later be used for children who move back home after college.

The following are eight popular specialty rooms designed by Ashton Woods, plus the estimated cost to add them to a new home. (Prices will vary depending on your own choices of materials. Planning these rooms in advance when building a home costs less than retrofitting a space.)

— By Colleen Kane, special to CNBC

Posted 7 January 2017