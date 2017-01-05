Washington Post Express makes huge error on women's rights cover story

When writing a story about women fighting for their rights, make sure you use the correct gender symbol.

Case in point: The Washington Post Express' cover story on Thursday took a closer look into the upcoming women's rights march, which is slated to be held on Jan. 21 in Washington. To illustrate the rally, the publication selected an image of people forming the gender symbol for ... men. Whoops.

To its credit, Washington Post Express quickly admitted to its error.

"We made a big mistake on our cover illustration this morning and we're very embarrassed about it," the publication tweeted on its account and posted on its Facebook page. "We erroneously used a male symbol instead of a female symbol. This is how the cover should have looked. We apologize for the mistake."