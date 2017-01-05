You can now order from a restaurant using Amazon's Alexa

Amazon Prime members no longer need to dial their phone to order their next meal.

The online retail giant has enabled Alexa devices to reorder from any Amazon Restaurant.

Customers now just need to say, "Alexa, order from Amazon Restaurants," specify which meal they want and it will be delivered in an hour or less. Plus, delivery is free.

"Customers now have a hands-free, hassle-free way to reorder any meal from Amazon Restaurants using their voice to get dinner on the table," Gus Lopez, general manager of Amazon Restaurants, said in a statement.



The service is available in 20 cities, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York City, Orlando and Seattle, among others. It is unclear at this time if Alexa's voice-ordering will extend to other restaurants in the future.

The company pledged that it will offer transparent pricing — no menu markups or hidden service fees — and will refund any customer who finds a restaurant item priced higher on Amazon Restaurants than on its regular online menu.

Customers can also utilize the Amazon Restaurant website or mobile app to place orders and to track their delivery in real time. Amazon was not immediately available to comment further.