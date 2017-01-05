Your first trade for Thursday, January 5

Trader disclosure: On January 4, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BAC short calls, C, DAL, FB, FL, GLMP,, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, M, MA, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, UAL, URI, WIFI long call spreads. Her firm is long ANTM, AAPL, BAC, C, C calls, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, JPM calls, KORS, LYV, M, MOH, PLCE, SPY puts, URI, WIFI, her firm is short IWM, MDY. Karen Finerman is on the board of GrafTech International. Steve Grasso's firm is long: CHK, WLL, DIA, VIRT, WDR, FCX, ICE, KDUS, MAT, MJNA, NE, OLN, RIG, MFIN, TITXF, WDR, ZNGA, CUBA, HSPO, ICE, MJNA, TITXF, AGN, BIIB, REGN, SPY, GLD. Grasso is Long: CHK, EEM, EVGN, GDX, KBH, MJNA, MON, MU, OLN, PFE, PHM, SPY, SQ, T, TWTR. Grasso's Kids Own: EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. No shorts. Pete Najarian owns calls: AKS, BLL, BVN, BZH, CCL, CNX, ETP, GDX, GILD, HA, HRL, KORS, INTC, JBLU,KKMB, LVS, MT, NEM, P, RIO, TLT, TV, UUP, XLF, WFT, WLC . Long stocks: AAPL, BAC, BLL, DIS, DISCA, GE, GILD, HD, INTC, JWN, KMI, KMIA, KO,KORS, LVS, MRK, MSFT, PEP, PFE, WYNN, XLNX. Long puts: GGP, PJC, X. David Seaburg: Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Group, Inc. David Seaburg and Cowen have a financial interest in EDIT. Diamond Offshore: An employee of Cowen and Company, LLC serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore.