5 things to do in 2017 if you want to get rich, from a man who studies millionaires

As many financial planners will tell you, building wealth is a process made of many small actions that add up over time.



So if you want to see your bank account grow over the next year, adopting new money and lifestyle habits now is a smart way to start.



Tom Corley, an accountant and financial planner, spent years researching and interviewing self-made millionaires on their daily habits. He published the results in his best-selling book "Change Your Habits, Change Your Life."



In a recent post on his website, Corley recommends people adopt several key habits in 2017: