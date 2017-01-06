Amazon’s Alexa stole the show at CES in a bid to become the Internet of Things operating system

Amid internet-connected hairbrushes and jeans at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, there was one big - but barely visible -winner: Amazon.

Alexa – Amazon's artificial intelligence (AI) voice assistant rival to Apple's Siri and Google Assistant – was everywhere. The U.S. e-commerce giant integrated Alexa with a number of devices and products including Ford cars, LG's new refrigerator, and Huawei's Mate 9 smartphone.

Previously, Alexa was only on Amazon's own Echo speaker and just a handful of devices. But Amazon's Alexa push is the company's attempt to become an operating system (OS) for the so-called Internet of Things (IoT), just as Google Android and Apple iOS have done with mobile.