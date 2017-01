Fiat Chrysler is recalling about 86,000 older-model SUVs and trucks in the U.S. to replace certain driver- and passenger-side air bags.

The automaker said the newly recalled vehicles are equipped with Takata-supplied air bag inflators that have been linked to a defect.

The Takata-supplied air bag inflators may deploy improperly in a crash after long-term exposure to certain climactic conditions.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

—Reuters contributed to this report.