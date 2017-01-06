Cramer says the secret engine behind the Trump rally is this off-the-radar agriculture stock 1 Hour Ago | 04:52

The radical rally in the stock market ever since Election Day is powered by stocks like Agco Corporation, Jim Cramer says.

Unless you watch "Mad Money" on a consistent basis or own a farm, you may not even know Agco. It is an agriculture company that is a mixture of brands like Fendt, Massey-Ferguson and GSI.

CEO Martin Richenhagen has been steering his company quietly to accumulate castoff businesses and spend money to revitalize them. Agco has also been quietly buying back its stock on a bet that the cycle of agriculture was ready to turn.

"Martin's stock is going to go higher because he freakin' bought the heck out of it when it was much lower, and now there is no supply," the "Mad Money" host said.

Cramer explained his mentality behind why he chose Agco.