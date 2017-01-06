The Dow Jones industrial average came within 0.37 points of reaching 20,000 on Friday, but that doesn't tell the whole story.

In order to obtain that remaining fraction of a point, any Dow component would have needed to rise by just five cents at that time. A five-cent move is equivalent to a 0.02 percent move in Goldman Sachs, the highest-priced Dow stock, or a 0.18 percent move in Cisco Systems, the lowest-priced component. The Dow would have also reached 20,000 if five Dow stocks would have gained 1 cent each at that point.

At 12:43 p.m. ET, the Dow hit 19,999.63 and continued flirting with the milestone throughout the afternoon.

Dow intraday chart Source: FactSet