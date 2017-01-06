Early movers: TM, SHLD, AMGN, GPS, SHAK, MCD & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Toyota Motor — Toyota's shares slid on Friday after a tweet from President-elect Donald Trump threatened a "big border tax" on the company if it decides to build its Corolla cars in Mexico for the purpose of selling them in the United States.

Sears — The retail giant sold its Craftsman brand for $900 million and closed 150 stores, facing struggling sales and compounding losses.

Amgen — The drugmaker won a federal court case against rivals Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals that said they infringed on a patent for Amgen's new cholesterol drug.

Gap — The parent company of retailers Gap and Old Navy saw the two beat the Street's estimates for comparable and same-store sales, offsetting a decline at GPS's third subsidiary, Banana Republic.

Shake Shack — Jeff Uttz, the company's chief financial officer that took the fast-casual burger joint public in 2015, is set to retire this year. The company also named Zach Koff, a Shake Shack executive, as its first chief operating officer.

McDonald's — The fast food chain shifted its focus to beverages, announcing a shake-up in its coffee brand. McDonald's will go after coffee giants like Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts by offering $1 McCafes in any size and $2 small specialty beverages like lattes through April.

Samsung — The company forecast an almost 50 percent spike in its fourth-quarter operating profit, with the semiconductor business set to balance drops in its mobile unit, which was hurt by the discontinuation of the explosion-prone Galaxy Note 7 devices.



Illumina — The biotechnology firm will spin off its subsidiary, Grail, which has announced plans to invent a blood test that can detect cancer in its early stages. Grail aims to raise $1 billion in venture capital ahead of the spinoff. Illumina will keep a 20 percent stake in the startup.

Boeing — The airplane manufacturer is set to report total 2016 order activity later Friday, but its current order tally shows it could miss analysts' estimates by more than 100 orders.

Disney — RBC upgraded the moviemaker's stock to an "outperform" rating, citing improving sentiment about the company, a number of upcoming deals with affiliates, and a rotation out of Time Warner's stock as cause for the upgrade.