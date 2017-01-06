Economic forecasting in crisis: Bank of England chief economist

"It's a fair cop to say the (economic) profession is to some degree in crisis," Haldane said.

"I'm not someone who would say that all that's been done in the past is terrible. It's just that the models we had were rather narrow and fragile. The problem came when the world was tipped upside down and those models were ill-equipped to making sense of behaviors that were deeply irrational," he added.

The BoE's chief economist noted the apparent "disconnect" between the historically high levels of political uncertainty and the "remarkably placid" response evident in the financial markets at present.

Before the referendum took place in June 2016, BoE Governor Mark Carney warned that the likelihood of a "technical recession" would be superior if the majority of citizens voted to leave the EU. Instead, the U.K.'s economy outperformed all other advanced economies in 2016.

More recently, Britain's benchmark stock index, the FTSE 100, extended its record breaking streak on Thursday as the index closed higher for the sixth consecutive day for the first time in two decades.

Moreover, the U.K.'s services sector grew at its fastest pace in almost 18 months in December. The Markit/CIPS services purchasing manager's index (PMI) hit 56.2, its highest level since July 2015.