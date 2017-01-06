European bourses seen slightly higher; business confidence, non-farm payrolls out

Investors will be looking at some key data releases after strong PMI figures across Europe were released earlier this week.

On Friday's calendar is the publication of business and consumer confidence as well as retail sales in the euro area at 10 a.m. Later on Friday, the U.S. will know the latest non-farm payroll figures.

Some of the sectors to watch include automotive and energy. Shares of Japanese carmakers were under pressure on Friday morning after President-elect Trump took on Twitter to rebuke Toyota and its plans of a new car plant in Mexico.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) said the U.S. can become a net energy exporter by 2026 due to a rebound in production and a flat consumption at home.