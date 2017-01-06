Fiat Chrysler race higher, on track to post 6-day winning streak

Fiat Chrysler saw its U.S.-listed shares spike more than 6 percent on Friday, boosted by an upgrade at Goldman Sachs.

Analysts at Goldman added the auto maker's stock to the firm's "conviction list" and raised their price target to $17.50 from $10.60. In a Friday note, they said: "In our view the market significantly underappreciates FCA's ability to improve its NAFTA price-mix ... via shifting production away from mass-market cars and into more profitable vehicles."

Goldman also raised its earnings 2017-2018 earnings estimates for the Italian-American auto maker.

Evercore ISI analysts echoed Goldman's remarks in a separate note: "Conversations with investors suggest an increasing realization that consensus (is) too low."



Fiat shares have been on a role lately. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, the stock was on track to post a six-day winning streak and had gained around 60 percent over the past three months.

Fiat Chrysler 33-month chart Source: FactSet