    Goldman Sachs' earnings to boom over the next two years under Trump, UBS predicts

    Traders work at the Goldman Sachs Group booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Peter Foley | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Traders work at the Goldman Sachs Group booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    The potential for Goldman Sachs to deliver better-than-expected earnings over the next two years should prompt investors to get behind the stock, according to analysts at UBS, who boosted their 12-month price forecast on the shares Friday.

    "We believe we are entering a period where earnings power may inflect for bulge bracket investment banks due to lesser regulatory constraints," equity analyst Brennan Hawken wrote in a note to clients.

    Other expected changes under President-elect Donald Trump, including lower corporate taxes, higher U.S. interest rates and increased fiscal spending, should generate a favorable business environment for financial institutions, especially Goldman Sachs, according to UBS.


