Employees in France now have the "right to disconnect."

The new law, which went into effect this year and affects companies with more than 50 employees, gives workers the legal right to ignore emails from colleagues and bosses when out of the office.

The idea is to reduce off-the-clock stress.

For those who still have to manage an overflowing inbox around the clock, CNBC has rounded up email management strategies from billionaires, CEOs, and successful entrepreneurs.