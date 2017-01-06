VISIT CNBC.COM

Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

‘Nightmare-horror world’ board game has raised more than $10 million on Kickstarter

Kingdom Death: Monster 1.5
Courtesy Kingdom Death

A board game has raised $10 million on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter.

It's a cooperative, immersive, tabletop board game in which players struggle to survive in a post-apocalyptic world peopled with sexy pin-up characters. But still, it's a board game.

The crowdfunding campaign for Kingdom Death: Monster 1.5 launched strong on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. It set Kickstarter records byraising its first million in only 19 minutes, faster than any project ever before on the popular crowdfunding platform.

Kingdom Death: Monster 1.5
This board game raised $1 million in 19 minutes   

Currently, with more than $10 million raised and a bit over a day left in the campaign, the game is the fifth most funded project ever to run on Kickstarter. The other top ten highest earning products include Pebble smartwatches, the "coolest cooler," a deluxe travel jacket and a tiny desk toy called a Fidget Cube.

New York City-based game designer and founder of Kingdom Death Adam Poots is, unsurprisingly, excited. Earlier today, he announced to his campaign backers, "I am f---ing pumped!"

Poots says he has raised double-digit millions because he works hard and follows his passion. Also, he is motivated by the support he feels from his fans.

He tells CNBC, "I attribute my success to all the amazing/terrible Japanese cartoons I've watched that have taught me to never give up, do what's in my my heart and leave the rest to God or fate or whatever, be a genius of hard work and not to believe in myself ... but to believe in the people that believe in me."

Poots expects to be able to deliver the game in December 2020.


Entrepreneur learns honest and fiscal way to create demand
Let's get some shoes: Footwear entrepreneur stumbled into creating demand   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...