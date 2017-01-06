Currently, with more than $10 million raised and a bit over a day left in the campaign, the game is the fifth most funded project ever to run on Kickstarter. The other top ten highest earning products include Pebble smartwatches, the "coolest cooler," a deluxe travel jacket and a tiny desk toy called a Fidget Cube.

New York City-based game designer and founder of Kingdom Death Adam Poots is, unsurprisingly, excited. Earlier today, he announced to his campaign backers, "I am f---ing pumped!"



Poots says he has raised double-digit millions because he works hard and follows his passion. Also, he is motivated by the support he feels from his fans.

He tells CNBC, "I attribute my success to all the amazing/terrible Japanese cartoons I've watched that have taught me to never give up, do what's in my my heart and leave the rest to God or fate or whatever, be a genius of hard work and not to believe in myself ... but to believe in the people that believe in me."

Poots expects to be able to deliver the game in December 2020.