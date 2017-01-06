How one good deed helped turn a secretary into the owner of a multimillion-dollar company

Impressed by Lorenz's integrity, the owner offered her the chance to take over and eventually buy him out. Lorenz says on the show: "He had a meeting with me and said if I could help him turn the company around and regain some of his losses that he would give me the company.

"I didn't know if the owner was really serious about his offer, but I thought it was a great opportunity, so I spent the next seven years working my a** off trying to figure out the industry. I attended seminars and conferences. I toured asphalt plants. I talked to every contractor out there that did asphalt."

Her diligence paid off.

In 2006, the owner approached Lorenz and said he was ready to hand over the business. "He truly gave me the company: The assets, the checking account, and the debt too. But there was far more money in the checking account than the debt," Lorenz says.