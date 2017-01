"When I stepped out, the room was especially foggy. I wiped the mirror clean, but within a minute it was fogging up again. I wiped it clean a second time, only this time, I wiped in the opposite direction.

"I saw a familiar face looking back at me in the clear sliver of the mirror that my hand had just … swiped," says Badeen.

"The swipe was the simplest way to get the card from point A to point B."

Bedeen went into the office and told the team to starting building the swipe functionality. That was 10 billion matches ago.

Much of Tinder's success can be traced back to Bedeen's bathroom mirror revelation. As he puts it, thanks to the swiping aspect of the app, "People end up having fun doing something that they would have otherwise considered laborious work."