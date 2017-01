A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are a bit down as we await the December jobs report. The jobs report is expected to show 178,000 net new jobs added.

-Brexit, Schmexit: Britain ended 2016 posting the best year of any of the world's top economies.

OIL/ ENERGY

-U.S.crude oil pricesare up a bit to the $54 a barrel level. But nat gas continues its recent fall, down another 1 percent this morning.