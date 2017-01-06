Peloton cycles out of your basement into new locations and business model

Peloton cycles to new locations, breaking out of the home model 1 Hour Ago | 00:29

The master of the first social, high-tech home cycle is now taking the bike out of the basement.

Peloton, a live-streaming, interactive fitness platform, announced it will begin building commercial-grade cycles. Starting in the spring of this year, riders will find them in hotels, universities, offices, gyms and health-care facilities.

It's a clear departure from the original business model that has now attracted more than 300,000 home subscribers worldwide in barely three years; apparently this was a direct response to those members and their need to both ride and connect in new places.

"When they travel, when they go to work, when they go to the gym, they want access to the Peloton platform and content," said CEO John Foley, who debuted the new cycle this week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.