Short-seller Andrew Left on why he's long a cybersecurity stock

Citron Research's Andrew Left, who gained notoriety for successful bets against companies like Valeant Pharmaceuticals, shared his views on buying cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks in an exclusive interview with CNBC's Scott Wapner on Friday.

On cybersecurity, "I think the notion of cybersecurity is beyond a disruptive force," he said. "This is a long-term secular trend story."

On Palo Alto Networks: "Over 60 percent of their revenue is subscription revenue, which should be valued at a higher ratio than installed revenue," he said. "They've been able to capture 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies and there's network effect revolving around cybersecurity, the more customers you have."

Left posted his bull thesis on Palo Alto Networks on Twitter Thursday.

He also discussed graphics chip company Nvidia.



