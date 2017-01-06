    Currencies

    'Stay clear' of Mexican peso on Trump concerns, but not forever, Wells Fargo says

    2017 currency predictions: Peso and yuan
    2017 currency predictions: Peso and yuan   

    The Mexican peso does not look attractive just yet, despite its recent surge following currency intervention by Mexico's central bank, Wells Fargo Securities currency strategist Eric Viloria told CNBC on Friday.

    "Given that we would expect continued variability, probably stay clear of it, and then maybe look to buy into some weakness if we're looking out over the longer term," he told "Squawk Box."

    On Thursday, the Banco de Mexico intervened to try to stabilize and strengthen the turbulent currency. The peso fell to record lows on Wednesday on worries that President-elect Donald Trump might impose sweeping changes to U.S. trade policy.

    Going forward, Viloria said: "We think that it could go lower, but that over time we would expect that it could stabilize, maybe in the coming quarters."

    Morning Squawk: CNBC's before the bell news roundup

    Sign up to get Morning Squawk each weekday

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.
    Please enter a valid email address


    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    USD/MXN
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...