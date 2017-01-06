Tax season opens Jan 23. Here's how to get started

Note to early income tax filers: Keep an eye on your mailbox and your e-mail. Everything you need to submit your return should be on its way.

Filing season for 2016 kicks off on Jan. 23 and runs until April 18 (that's right, you get 3 extra days to file this year). In all, Uncle Sam expects to receive more than 153 million tax returns this year.

Bear in mind that while you can submit your return early, the IRS will delay refunds for those who claim the earned income tax credit and the additional child tax credit until Feb. 15. Those taxpayers may not have access to their cash until Feb. 27 because a new law requires the IRS to hold on to the entire refund for those filers in order to deter fraud.