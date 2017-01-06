The biggest bull on Wall Street last year just became the most bearish strategist of 2017

Tom Lee, the most bullish strategist at one point in 2017, just became the most bearish soothsayer on Wall Street.



In a note to clients Friday, Lee issued a 12-month price target of 2,275 for the S&P 500 index, the lowest forecast among Wall Street strategists tracked by CNBC. The new price target implies a gain of 0.3 percent from Thursday's close.

Lee, who is head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, an independent research boutique firm he founded two years ago after a long career at JPMorgan, says there are many risks in 2017.

Among those risks, the strategist believes President-elect Donald Trump may have a difficult time passing his pro-growth policies, an outcome that could lead to investors' disappointment and a potential market reversal.