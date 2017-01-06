Theranos reportedly laying off 41% of its workforce

Embattled blood-testing company Theranos will lay off 41 percent of its workforce, Bloomberg reported.



CNBC has reached out to Theranos for comment.

The start-up company will let go 155 of its employees, after months of regulatory setbacks, lawsuits and scrutiny, Bloomberg reported.

In October, the company fired 240 workers and said it would close its testing labs.

Theranos was founded by CEO Elizabeth Holmes in 2003 to develop a blood-testing device that would deliver quicker results using only a drop of blood.



The start-up has been under fire since a series of reports by The Wall Street Journal suggested the blood-testing company's testing devices were flawed. Theranos has disputed the claims made by the newspaper.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.