    Make no mistake. Trump will build that wall on the Mexican border

    Just in case anyone was still doubting that the Republican Congress would be jumping to please President-elect Trump, several members of the House of Representatives are now working on ways to quickly build his promised Mexican border wall. And you can bet this is going to happen for one simple reason: For Trump and the Republicans, it's the political gift that keeps on giving. And it doesn't even matter who pays for it.

    Something too many people have forgotten about the border wall is that the American people actually want it. They've wanted it for years. They're wanted it at least since President Bill Clinton starting to promise to improve border security with new barriers back in 1995.

    With that support in mind, the fact that there's been so much partisan opposition to and "expert" derision of Trump's "build the wall" plan just goes to show how skewed and corrupt politics and political punditry has become in America.

    Some of that punditry includes relying on obviously faulty polling. During the summer, several pundits trotted at a Pew Research poll showing that a majority of Americans opposed Trump's plan to build a wall along the entire border with Mexico.

    There was just one problem: Trump has never proposed such a wall along the entire 2,000 mile border and the Pew poll question asked the question using that word, "entire." Much more honest polling showed the truth: For example, one YouGov poll asked whether respondents supported some kind of new wall or fence of any size. And in that poll, 64 percent favored building a wall or a fence between the U.S. and Mexico. That included 87 percent of Republicans, and what's more, even Democrats supported it by a narrow 44-43 percent margin.

    For House and Senate Republicans already looking to those 2018 midterm elections, you better believe they're hearing those polls loud and clear.

    We're still going to hear a lot about that skewed Pew poll and perhaps a few other surveys that say the wall idea is unpopular. But don't be fooled, especially since the most important poll of all, the 2016 election results, gave Trump a 30-20 state victory including three out of the four states that just happen to border Mexico.

    "That repayment is where the skepticism should really begin. Getting Mexico to voluntarily compensate the U.S. for the wall or fence construction costs is not realistic. But there are indeed ways Trump can get the money from Mexico indirectly."

    But, there's more. Trump and the other pro-wall politicians have yet another ally that tells you some kind of new wall or fence will at least start getting built this year. That would be the steady stream of news headlines about terrorist attacks committed by illegal and even illegal immigrants and migrants in Europe coming almost every week.

    No, it's not fair to Mexican immigrants of any kind when they end up getting lumped in with the legitimate fear of Islamist terror in Europe and here in the U.S. But when these incidents happen, it's easy to see why improved border security becomes a more popular position all over the world.

    Face it, the political windfall from building a new wall of just about any size is just too great for Congress and the incoming administration to ignore. And that would be true even if Trump hadn't promised to build it during his entire campaign. In short, the political capital needed to build some kind of new wall or fencing was always fairly strong. But now it's stronger than ever.

    Now let's get to the funding. One of the signs that Congress really means business about getting this project going fast is the fact that several of those House Republicans who want to get it done are already talking about paying for it under the Secure Fence Act of 2006. That allows Congress to start funding the wall through the normal appropriations process without passing any new laws.

    And here's the kicker, lots of big-name Democrats voted for that law, including then-Senator Barack Obama and the new Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Trump is also providing the GOP Congress cover on using that strategy as he tweeted Thursday morning that Mexico will pay us back later for the money Washington spends now to get the wall building started.

    That repayment is where the skepticism should really begin. Getting Mexico to voluntarily compensate the U.S. for the wall or fence construction costs is not realistic. But there are indeed ways Trump can get the money from Mexico indirectly.

    He could raise the money by slapping new taxes or fees on remittance payments sent to Mexico. Or he could indeed impose that a so-called "border tax" on goods U.S. companies make in Mexico and ship back here. Both of those plans would require Congressional approval that might be harder to come by. But judging by the House Republican's already very apparent eagerness to get the wall built, the Trump team has reason to be optimistic it will at least have decent GOP support in Congress for those strategies to "get Mexico to pay."

    But the wall is just the latest thing the Trump deniers are going to have to come to terms with, and fast. Love him or hate him, he has the political capital and the energy to get a lot of his agenda done. And anyone who thinks he's going to let his border wall promise fall by the wayside is very sadly mistaken.

    Commentary by Jake Novak, CNBC.com senior columnist. Follow him on Twitter @jakejakeny.

