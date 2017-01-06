UBS downgrades McDonald's on slowing sales, valuation

UBS reduced its rating on McDonald's to neutral from buy, saying the restaurant chain will have a difficult time growing sales in the coming quarters.



"Shares appear to largely reflect improved fundamentals and refranchising benefits," analyst Dennis Geiger wrote in a note to clients Thursday. "Despite confidence in the long-term outlook, we're lowering our rating ... we'll likely wait for greater conviction into traffic and sales acceleration and more upside to consensus estimates before revisiting our recommendation."