Wall Street gears up for jobs report

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat open on Friday as traders eyed the release of the nonfarm payrolls report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Elsewhere on the data front, trade deficit figures are set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, with factory orders released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.19 percent lower on Friday morning.

In Asia, Japanese car makers were under pressure during Friday's trading after President-elect Trump took to Twitter to rebuke Toyota and its plans for a new car plant in Mexico.

CNBC's Silvia Amaro contributed to this report