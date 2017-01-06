Wall Street positions ahead of last jobs number before Trump-era

A report on Russian hacking delivered to President Obama Thursday says that U.S. intelligence picked up senior Russian officials celebrating Donald Trump's win, a senior American official confirmed to NBC News.

Trump is set to get a briefing today from top intelligence officials, following Thursday's Senate hearing, during which they made their most detailed case yet of Russia's election interference. (CNBC)

James Woolsey, director of Central Intelligence under President Bill Clinton, has left Trump's transition team. The ex-spy chief was said to be uncomfortable with Trump's decisions on intel matters. (NBC News)

While defending the Obama administration against Trump criticism about transition cooperation, Vice President Joe Biden said the president-elect's public criticism of the intelligence community was "dangerous." (PBS)

A joint session of Congress is set to count the Electoral College votes today, a traditional ending to a most unconventional presidential election to confirm Trump as the winner. (AP)

James Mattis, the retired Marine general Trump picked to lead the Defense Department, has reportedly resigned from the board of embattled blood testing startup Theranos. (WSJ)

In a tweet this morning, Trump defended a plan that would see the U.S. initially pay for a border wall with Mexico. The effort, he wrote, will be "paid back by Mexico later." (USA Today)

The repeal of Obamacare will cost three million jobs and $1.5 trillion loss in gross state product, according to a new study aimed at determining the state-by-state impact. (CNBC)

Americans are divided almost equally on whether Obamacare should be repealed, a new survey said. Opponents of the law are also split on whether repeal should happen without a replacement ready. (CNBC)

Bucking disappointing holiday numbers from Macy's and Kohl's, Gap (GPS) reported a surprise 4 percent increase in December same-store sales. The stock was surging about 9 percent in premarket trading. (Reuters)



In another challenge to Apple (AAPL) and Samsung, Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is making its Mate 9 device available in the U.S. today, through Best Buy and Amazon for $599.99. (CNBC)



Samsung predicted a near 50 percent jump in fourth-quarter operating profit, with its components business expected to offset declines in its mobile unit that was marred by the Galaxy Note 7 debacle. (CNBC)



LG Electronics is warning of a first quarterly operating loss in six years for October-December, a drop analysts pinned on continued mobile losses and seasonally weaker appliances sales. (Reuters)



Boeing (BA) is due to report final order and delivery numbers for 2016 today. Analysts believe the world's biggest plane maker may fall short of targets, raising questions about next year. (CNBC)



The winter weather system that's buried much of the West under record snow was racing east — on course to slam Alabama, Georgia, and the Carolinas with snow and ice that authorities warned could be historic. (NBC News)