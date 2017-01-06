Russians aimed to undermine democratic order, paint US as hypocritical

The Russian campaign to influence U.S. elections was simply the latest in the country's efforts to erode faith in the democratic process, according to a declassified version of a report published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Friday.

The report said Vladimir Putin did want to help President-elect Donald Trump's chances "when possible by discrediting Secretary [Hillary] Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavorably to him." But it also emphasizes historical behavior and patterns that show Russia had hoped to gain more than simply electing Trump.

The intelligence community posits that the Russian president also sought to "denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency." The report notes that Putin has "publicly blamed her since 2011 for inciting mass protests against his regime in late 2011 and early 2012."

