Why you should get paid more this year — and why you'll spend more too

Economists have been looking for wages to pick up, but in November, average hourly wages fell by 0.1 percent, compared to December's 0.4 percent gain.

"I think the most encouraging thing was that the wages number bumped back up. Last month looked like a statistical blip. I think it's a sign of wage pressure in the economy. This is a good number for the Fed in their stated plan to proceed with rate hikes this year," said Luke Tilley, chief economist at corporate trust firm Wilmington Trust. Tilley said he didn't think the report suggests the Fed needs to change the pace of rate hikes this year, now forecast to be three by Fed officials.

Tilley and others expect wages to continue to gain, as well as inflation. It is coming not only from wages, but gasoline and other factors. "In the next two months, we expect to see higher inflation numbers in terms of year-over-year. That's simply a factor of gasoline prices," said Tilley. He said that last month's release of Consumer Price Index data, gasoline prices were positive year-over-year for the first time since 2014.

"The next release coming up in 10 days, gasoline prices are going to be up 10 or 11 percent year over year, and that should push the headline inflation number above 2 percent," said Tilley, who added that other forces are also at work. He expects higher producer prices in China to show up in the price of goods imported into the U.S. this year.



The gasoline price comparison should fade, but economists see CPI reaching 2.5 percent or higher this year.