That's up sharply from 2009 — the same year the S&P 500 Index hit its nadir — when 38 percent of investors said they would shell out for advice.

The increase in investors' willingness to pay for advisors' expertise comes at a time when robo-advisors have made investment advice available via algorithms for as low as 15 to 35 basis points.

In comparison, a human financial advisor can charge as much as 100 basis points — or 1 percent of assets under management.

The value proposition for financial advisors has changed in the last eight years, with a growing emphasis on a diversified approach to investing and providing holistic advice, according to Scott Smith, director at Cerulli.

"In the 2008 and 2009 crisis, people felt they got burned and advisors didn't help them avoid that," he said. "The industry didn't frame itself as 'We're not market timers; we're advice providers.'"

