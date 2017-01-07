It turns out that Prince wasn't just an incredible musician, but also a prolific real estate investor—and maybe a closet gold bug.

The enigmatic singer had acquired $25.4 million worth of real estate and other personal property at the time of his death last year, according to a file released on Friday by Carver County District Court, reported on by the Star Tribune.

Carver County is located southwest of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Records from the ongoing probate case also revealed Prince stockpiled cash and 67 gold bars, while eschewing stocks.

The value of Prince's entire estate — including unreleased recordings and videos — has yet to be established, but it's estimated to be worth between $100 million and $300 million before taxes.

Prince died on April 21 of an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl, and did not leave a will.

Here's a link to the full article in the Star Tribune.