Slowly but surely, the traditional 9am to 5pm job—and the long commute it sometimes entails—is becoming a thing of the past. More companies are offering work perks like flexible schedules and the ability to work from home.



It's a benefit more companies are starting to offer to keep employees happy. One survey conducted by the Harris Poll on behalf of Ernst and Young found the top priorities for job seekers, after competitive pay and benefits, were flexibility and not having to work excessive overtime.

The most common flexible arrangements include telecommuting, part-time, and flexible hours – where an employee can set some or all of their hours. Today, 80 percent of all U.S. companies now offer flexible work arrangements, according to one survey. Meanwhile, telecommuting specifically has grown 103 percent in the last ten years.

Flexibility not only has benefits for the employee, but also the employer.

"There are many benefits, starting with costs, such as real estate and overhead, as well as recruiting," Sara Sutton Fell, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs, told CNBC's "On the Money" in an interview. Her company is an online resource for job hunters searching for flexible jobs and currently has approximately 34,000 listings.