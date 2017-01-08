Maturity, diversity and size to make EMs resilient

In the debt market, foreign investors pulled out $23 billion from emerging market portfolios since early October, including $18 billion since the U.S. elections, Reuters reported in December, citing data from the Institute for International Finance.



The outflow is set to weigh on EM debt in the short run, but Morris said it would also offer a "really attractive entry point" for investors to get back into the market, starting likely from the second quarter of 2017. Since the debt market is inversely proportional, the more capital that flows out, the higher the yield becomes.



"I don't think you need to rush into EM right now, but it makes sense to be adding to it because over a 3-year horizon, you're likely to do much better," he said.



Morris is not the only one calling for investors to show patience toward EMs, even as U.S. yields climb and EM currencies struggle against the dollar.



There have been concerns raised over what the trade policies of the U.S. would look like in the future, following the protectionist rhetoric Trump echoed throughout the campaign trail, including the threat to impose a steep tax on Chinese imports.

Last December, Credit Suisse said many EMs, including populous countries such as China and India, had lower exposures to export-driven growth models due to large domestic consumer bases.