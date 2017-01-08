Poll: Where is dollar-yuan heading by the end of this year?

The dollar-yuan spot rate has been a serious headache for Chinese policymakers, having depreciated 7 percent in 2016.

The yuan policy is important to China's overall financial stability, and the government has taken measures to try and support the currency by drawing on its massive foreign currency reserves.

Beijing has also tightened capital controls and made adjustments to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) currency basket, to reduce the impact of a stronger dollar on the daily yuan-midpoint fix.

For this week's trader poll, we want to know where you think dollar-yuan will trade by the end of the year.