Waymo, the subsidiary of Alphabet formerly known as the Google Self Driving Car Project, is poised to offer its autonomous-drive technology in millions of vehicles as it lowers costs for key components and improves the reliability of its self-driving.

"Our latest innovations have brought us closer to scaling our technology to potentially millions of people every day," said John Krafcik, CEO of Waymo.



Later this month in California and Arizona, Waymo will start testing its technology in Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Minivans, modified through a partnership with Fiat-Chrysler.



It's the next step in a six year journey that has seen the Google self-driving car go from limited drives in a small number of modified Lexus SUV's, to testing a fleet of vehicles on public roads across four states.



Over that time, the cost of LIDAR technology, which gives Waymo vehicles a view of everything on and around a vehicle driving down a street, has dropped dramatically.

