What China can learn from US football

"The North American Soccer League went through a very similar situation as we're seeing now in China with huge spend from teams, like the New York Cosmos, in bringing the best players—Pele, Beckham—to the American game," Thomas told CNBC on Monday. But after that boom-and-bust period, the American model then switched to fundamentals, i.e. getting kids to start playing at a young age, he continued.

State-side, football isn't as popular as other sports, such as basketball or baseball, so the U.S. has traditionally struggled with its national team.

"Now, when you look at the re-establishment of the Major League Soccer (MSL), there's grassroots strength across all demographics. I'm not saying the [U.S.] model is perfect, but you've got to build a foundation before you start signing major deals," Thomas said.

Despite being the world's most populous nation, China lacks a strong football presence. A higher priority on education over sports among children and a poor infrastructure of networks are to blame—a problem shared by India, the world's second-most populous country.

Chinese President Xi Jinping wants his country to qualify for another FIFA World Cup—it has only done so once in 2002—and eventually win the tournament someday, so he's attempting to make sports another pillar of the economy. The government push's has created a flood of public and private investment into football, with mainland investors snapping up international clubs and digital streaming assets as well as clubs importing expensive players.