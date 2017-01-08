    Sports Business

    What China can learn from US football

    China, aspiring to be champions of the beautiful game, has a lot to learn from another country with the same goal: America.

    Mainland clubs are spending top dollar to secure foreign talent as China seeks to become the world's leading sports economy by 2025. But if Beijing truly wants to create a healthy football market, it needs to focus on popularizing the game instead. And that's exactly what the U.S. is currently doing, explained Mark Thomas, group managing director of sports marketing agency S2M.

    Stringer / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images
    Burak Yilmaz of Beijing Guo in action during a China Super League match between Hebei China Fortune FC and Beijing Guo at Qinhuangdao Olympic Sports Center Stadium on July 16, 2016 in Qinhuangdao, China.

    "The North American Soccer League went through a very similar situation as we're seeing now in China with huge spend from teams, like the New York Cosmos, in bringing the best players—Pele, Beckham—to the American game," Thomas told CNBC on Monday. But after that boom-and-bust period, the American model then switched to fundamentals, i.e. getting kids to start playing at a young age, he continued.

    State-side, football isn't as popular as other sports, such as basketball or baseball, so the U.S. has traditionally struggled with its national team.

    "Now, when you look at the re-establishment of the Major League Soccer (MSL), there's grassroots strength across all demographics. I'm not saying the [U.S.] model is perfect, but you've got to build a foundation before you start signing major deals," Thomas said.

    Despite being the world's most populous nation, China lacks a strong football presence. A higher priority on education over sports among children and a poor infrastructure of networks are to blame—a problem shared by India, the world's second-most populous country.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping wants his country to qualify for another FIFA World Cup—it has only done so once in 2002—and eventually win the tournament someday, so he's attempting to make sports another pillar of the economy. The government push's has created a flood of public and private investment into football, with mainland investors snapping up international clubs and digital streaming assets as well as clubs importing expensive players.

    Over the weekend, Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel signed with Chinese Super League (CSL) club Tianjin Teda, becoming the latest high-profile player to join the 13 year-old CSL. The details of the deal were undisclosed but it's fair to assume the transaction was in the millions, judging by recent moves in the industry. Mikel's former Chelsea teammate Oscar was bought over by Shanghai SIPG for an estimated $63 million on Dec. 23, while Argentine striker Carlos Tevez signed with Shanghai Shenhua on Dec. 26 for an alleged 84 million euros.

    But a business-first approach simply isn't the right solution, warned Thomas.

    "If you're a spending a lot of money and there's not enough money coming into the business, it's not sustainable. There needs to be more effort on building grassroots football, participation in sports at a young age is essential to building a healthy consumer market...it will breathe financial life into the sport."

    China's top sports body, the General Administration of Sport, recently lashed out against football's high-profile transactions, calling them "a grave phenomenon," Reuters reported last week. Beijing is sensitive to such extravagant displays of wealth and Xi's administration has been cracking down on conspicuous consumption among government officials in a bid to stamp out corruption.

