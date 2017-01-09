After a near miss, investors put Dow 20K in their sights

Donald Trump responded on Twitter this morning to Meryl Streep's stinging indictment without mentioning his name at last night's Golden Globes awards show. Trump called Streep "one of the most overrated actresses" and a "Hillary flunky." (NBC News)

Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet picks begin this week, with lawmakers tomorrow questioning Attorney General-designate Sen. Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary-designate retired Gen. John Kelly. (NBC News)

State-run Chinese tabloid Global Times warned Trump China would take "take revenge" if he reneged on the one-China policy, only hours after Taiwan's president made a controversial stopover in Houston and met with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. (Reuters)



China's Anbang Insurance is said to be in talks to invest in a project to redevelop a flagship New York City building owned by Kushner Companies, the family real estate business run Jared Kushner. (NY Times)

Top Trump advisors, including Kushner, met this weekend in New York City with Boris Johnson, leading Brexit proponent and U.K. Foreign Secretary. Johnson is set to meet with Republican leaders in Washington today. (BBC)

Democrats led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren plan to introduce legislation today that would require Trump to divest his business holdings in order to avoid conflicts of interest while serving in the White House. (HuffPost)

General Motors (GM) has no plans to change where the automaker produces small cars because of Trump's Twitter threat of a border tax, CEO Mary Barra said last night at a Detroit Auto Show event. (AP)

With Trump on the war path with GM and Ford (F), the U.S. arm of automaker Fiat-Chrysler (FCAU) plans to invest a total $1 billion in plants in Michigan and Ohio, adding 2000 new jobs in America. (CNBC)

Japanese automaker Toyota (TM) reveals a redesigned version of its Camry midsize sedan at the Detroit Auto Show today. The Camry remains the nation's best-selling car. (USA Today)

The FBI has arrested a Volkswagen executive who faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., marking an escalation of the criminal investigation into the automaker's diesel emissions cheating. (NY Times)

Waymo, the Alphabet (GOOGL) unit formerly known as the Google Self Driving Car Project, is poised to offer its autonomous-drive technology in millions of vehicles made by others. Waymo CEO John Krafcik joins "Squawk Box" at 8:10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) celebrates the 10th anniversary of the iPhone today, as fans and investors continue to wonder about the specs of the next iteration, even with the iPhone 7 only four months old. Check out our slideshow. (Mashable & CNBC)

McDonald's (MCD) is selling a controlling stake in its China and Hong Kong operations to the Carlyle Group (CG) and state-backed fund Citic for about $2.1 billion. McDonald's is keeping a 20 percent stake. (AP)

Yum China (YUMC), spun off by its U.S. parent last year, is relaunching the Taco Bell brand in the country, after a near-decade-long absence, opening the first store in Shanghai today. (PR Newswire)