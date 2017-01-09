After-hours buzz: CUDA, WMB, WWE & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Monday:

Shares of Barracuda Networks surged in extended trade after the company posted earnings per share of 22 cents on $88.8 million in revenue. Analysts projected the company would report earnings of 14 cents per share on $86.6 million in revenue, according to StreetAccount consensus estimates.



WD-40 Company shares fell in late trading after the company posted earnings of 82 cents per share on net sales of $89.2 million. Those figures were below analyst expectations for earnings of 87 cents per share on $96.3 million in net sales, according to StreetAccount consensus estimates.

Shares of Kite Pharma ticked higher in after-hours trade following news that the company was partnering with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo to develop and commercialize one of its cancer therapies in Japan. Reuters reported that Kite could gain $250 million in payments as well as low- to mid-double-digit sales royalties.

World Wrestling Entertainment shares ticked higher after the regular session after MKM Partners initiated coverage of the company with a "buy" rating and a $23 price target. That figure represents a roughly 22 percent upside from its Monday close of $18.76. The firm called the company "an attractive small-cap, growth idea." MKM said "WWE has built itself into a strong, independent, global media and entertainment brand, which owns all of its content."

Shares of Williams Companies dropped in late trading after the company announced a 65 million share offering. The company said the proceeds would be used to "purchase newly issued common units, representing limited partnership interests, in our subsidiary, Williams Partners." Shares of Wiliams Partners also fell in extended trade.