Alibaba job boom: Jack Ma chats with Trump about creating 1 million US jobs over 5 years

    Alibaba executive chairman Jack Ma is meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Monday to discuss plans to create 1 million new U.S. jobs over the next five years.

    The Monday meeting will focus on the Chinese e-commerce company's U.S. expansion plans, according to spokespeople for both Alibaba and Trump.

    The meeting comes amid tensions between China and the incoming Trump administration. Trump has proposed steep tariffs on trade with China, and has incited political controversy over the U.S. relationship with Taiwan.

    But Trump has also been critical of Amazon, which like Alibaba, offers cloud services and a marketplace for third-party sellers. Trump has said Amazon will have "such problems" during his presidency, because of their tax structure.

    Ma told CNBC last year that he wasn't worried about anti-China sentiment on the presidential campaign trail.

    "Somebody has to stand up and say hey, we should not be anti-trade," said Ma.

    Alibaba's wide-ranging set of international businesses, from financial services to e-commerce to logistics, have managed to dominate many of America's tech companies in China.

    Alibaba Group Chairman Jack Ma
    One-on-one with Alibaba's Jack Ma   

    "I believe that ... foreign technology companies will be successful in China," Michael Evans, president of Alibaba Group, said at Vanity Fair's 2016 New Establishment Summit in San Francisco in the fall. "I also believe that Chinese technology companies, including Didi, probably Alibaba, will be successful in the U.S. and Europe. But that is the challenge and the most difficult parts of globalization for us."

    If they reach a deal, Alibaba would be the latest in a string of companies that has committed to create U.S. jobs in the wake of Trump's election. Japanese tech giant Softbank also reiterated a commitment to create 50,000 U.S. jobs after meeting with Trump.

    Still, Alibaba has a complicated relationship with U.S. regulators. The company faced an SEC investigation about its accounting methods last year, and its property, Taobao, has been rebuked by American trade officials for allowing sale of counterfeit goods.

    This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

