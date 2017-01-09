Apple’s iPhone turns 10: Here’s a look at the smartphone through the last decade

Apple was credited with revolutionizing personal technology and communication devices when it unveiled its first iPhone in January 2007.

Since then, the smartphone market has exploded with over 1 billion devices shipping each year.

"The iPhone changed everything, it changed the entire market, it changed what people thought a mobile phone should be. It took the smartphone market – which was a niche section of the market – mainstream," Ian Fogg, head of mobile at IHS Markit, told CNBC by phone.

"No question Apple revolutionized nearly every technology product. If you buy any technology product it connects to the smartphone. The smartphone is the hub that connects people to their digital lives."

Apple celebrates the tenth anniversary of the unveiling of the iPhone on Monday and CNBC takes a look at the evolution of the handset through the last decade.