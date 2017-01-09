Apple seeks to expand manufacturing in Arizona

Amid pressure to build products at home, Apple is seeking to conduct "high-tech manufacturing" at one of its American plants, according to a federal government filing.

Apple has requested to make finished products in its facility in Mesa, Arizona, according to the document, first reported by Business Insider. Right now, it has permissions to make consumer electronics components there, the filing said.

Mesa first announced the Apple manufacturing facility in 2013, when there were expected to be 2,000 jobs created there. In 2015, Apple said it would invest $2 billion to expand "a command center for the company's global networks." The company currently has job postings for "data center site services technicians" in Mesa.

Apple has reportedly been looking to expand its cloud services to compete with rivals like Amazon and Google, The Information reported last year. Meanwhile, president-elect Donald Trump has said as president he would "create the incentives" to get Apple to "build a big plant in the United States."

CNBC reached out to Apple for comment.