Apple's iPhone, 10 years old Monday, faces big headwinds going forward

Ten years ago, Steve Jobs introduced a touchscreen minicomputer that wrapped in a digital music player, email, maps and web browsing.

The original iPhone had 4 to 8 gigabytes of storage. There was not yet an App Store. The company was valued at under $75 billion.

To say that Apple's iconic co-founder, who died in 2011, ushered in a new era of innovation would be the understatement of the device's dominant decade.

Apple has sold some $650 billion worth of iPhones, with well over half snapped up in the past three years. In fiscal 2016, iPhones generated revenue of $136.7 billion, making that single product bigger than all but 35 companies — in the world.

"It's hard to think of a product that's more important," said Kevin Landis, chief investment officer of Silicon Valley investment firm Firsthand Capital Management, which owns Apple shares among its $300 million in assets under management. The iPhone represents "just an amazing fundamental shift that only happens a couple times in a lifetime," he said.



In addition to the hundreds of billions of dollars of stock market value the iPhone has contributed to Apple, the device has enabled the staggering growth of mobile-first upstarts like Uber, Snap and Spotify, while pushing Facebook and Twitter headfirst into the smartphone age.

Meanwhile, the iPhone helped take down a swath of former tech giants. Nokia, Motorola, BlackBerry and Palm, we all remember, got to the mobile phone market years before Apple.